Tropical Storm Nicholas deals glancing blow to Montgomery County
Montgomery County was spared heavy rain and winds Tuesday as Hurricane Nicholas skimmed the region with the more serious weather remaining along the Texas coast. County Judge Mark Keough remained active on social media throughout the night reporting Tuesday morning only ponding on roadways and all streams, creeks and river watersheds remained within their banks. Rainfall across the county, he added, was under three inches.www.houstonchronicle.com
