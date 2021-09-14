CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Second Guilty Plea in Joshua Poole Murder

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A guilty plea Tuesday during the second day of jury selection in the murder trial of a 24-year old Auburn man. Gage Ashley pled guilty to charges of first and second-degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. His plea comes just days after another suspect, Lucciano Spagnola, did the same.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

