I was sent the following information about Northwest Middle School in Taneytown:. Due to the number of positive COVID cases and close contacts at Northwest Middle School, the school system, has collaborated with the Carroll County Health Department and, at their direction, Northwest Middle will be closed for all in-person learning for two days beginning Tuesday, September 21, through Wednesday, September 22. It is our plan for students who have not tested positive or have not been quarantined to return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 23.

TANEYTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO