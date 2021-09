Real estate rode a roller coaster in 2020 with sales in the first quarter equal to 2019. The second quarter, most of the market was shut down due to COVID restrictions. This was followed by an explosion of sales in the last six months of the year. This growth has continued into the first seven months of 2021. As you will see below, at any one time there are fewer residential properties available on the market. The number of people selling has not changed, but the speed in which properties are selling has.

