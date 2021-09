Gold stuck below prior support as the FOMC meeting looms. Any rally higher is expected to be limited. Wednesday’s FOMC meeting is keeping the gold market in check as traders look to Fed chair Jerome Powell to give them some more clarity over when the central bank will pare back its USD120 billion a month bond-buying program. The US dollar has picked up a bid in the past weeks on expectations that chair Powell may at least give some tapering hints but with this looking fully priced-in, any hawkish disappointment may see the USD sell-off, boosting the price of gold. Any move higher however will likely be short-lived as tapering is a matter of when and not if and the greenback will move higher over the next few months.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO