Mexico to give away 'El Chapo' safehouse in lottery

By ANDRÉS VILLARREAL, Associated Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CULIACAN, Mexico — The house former drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán fled in 2014 when Mexican marines had him surrounded underwent some changes recently as the Mexican government prepared to give it away in a national lottery. The surveillance cameras that covered every angle of the modest home’s exterior...

