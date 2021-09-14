CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Flash Flood Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.

Flood Warning issued for Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Cumming affecting Forsyth County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek near Cumming. * Until further notice. * At 3:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.5 feet and nearly steady. * Flood stage is 6 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 8 feet, minor flooding will expand into the natural flood plain of the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at Atlanta Highway or Georgia Highway 9. Most of the sidewalk and boardwalk of the Big Creek Greenway will be under a foot or two of water. The areas under the Georgia 400 Highway and McFarland Road will be covered with around three feet of water. A portion of the sidewalk under Majors Road will be covered with around four feet of water.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Flash Flood Watch issued for Habersham, Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Habersham; Rabun .Abundant moisture across the region will lead to widespread rain, especially over the mountains and North Carolina foothills through the middle of the week. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Habersham and Rabun. In western North Carolina, Eastern Polk, Greater Rutherford, Henderson, Macon, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson and Transylvania. In upstate South Carolina, Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains and Pickens Mountains. * Through Tuesday evening. * A plume of sub-tropical moisture will continue to overspread the area tonight into Tuesday. Upslope flow will result in periods of heavy rainfall, especially along the Blue Ridge Escarpment. The peak of the heavy rainfall is expected late tonight through Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals of 2-4" are expected through Tuesday. * With the amount of rainfall expected, rapid rises will occur along smaller creeks and streams, with some likely overflowing their banks into low-lying areas and roads. Minor mainstem river flooding can`t be ruled out. Urban flooding will be possible as well, mainly in poor drainage and low-lying areas.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 02:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lincoln, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Lincoln Westville... Greenland Cincinnati... Drake Field Airport Baron... Johnson Goshen... Prairie Grove Battlefield State Walnut Grove... Savoy Wedington... Rhea Canehill... Hogeye Summers... Wheeler This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 02:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lincoln, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Lincoln Westville... Greenland Cincinnati... Drake Field Airport Baron... Johnson Goshen... Prairie Grove Battlefield State Walnut Grove... Savoy Wedington... Rhea Canehill... Hogeye Summers... Wheeler This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:52:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Flash Flood Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast North Carolina, Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. In northeast South Carolina, Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion, Northern Horry and Williamsburg. * Through Wednesday morning. * A plume of tropical moisture will become oriented across the Watch Area today through tonight. Expect rounds of moderate to heavy rain producing showers with some accompanied with thunder. Forecast rainfall amounts across the Watch Area, from early this morning through Wednesday morning, will range from 2 to 4 inches with isolated 5+ inch amounts possible closer to the immediate coast. This could result in Flash Flooding, especially across locations having experienced rainfall during Monday.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Washington Channel are 9:01 AM and 9:22 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 02:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lincoln, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Lincoln Westville... Greenland Cincinnati... Drake Field Airport Baron... Johnson Goshen... Prairie Grove Battlefield State Walnut Grove... Savoy Wedington... Rhea Canehill... Hogeye Summers... Wheeler This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 02:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lincoln, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Lincoln Westville... Greenland Cincinnati... Drake Field Airport Baron... Johnson Goshen... Prairie Grove Battlefield State Walnut Grove... Savoy Wedington... Rhea Canehill... Hogeye Summers... Wheeler This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 02:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lincoln, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Lincoln Westville... Greenland Cincinnati... Drake Field Airport Baron... Johnson Goshen... Prairie Grove Battlefield State Walnut Grove... Savoy Wedington... Rhea Canehill... Hogeye Summers... Wheeler This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENTON...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 150 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lowell to 5 miles northwest of Farmington to 3 miles south of Westville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Lowell Farmington... Prairie Grove Tontitown... Bethel Heights Lincoln... Westville Greenland... Cincinnati Hobbs State Park... Baron War Eagle... Drake Field Airport Johnson... Elm Springs Goshen... Walnut Grove This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Special Weather Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 18:25:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Guam DEVELOPING TROPICAL DISTURBANCE TO PASS NEAR OR THROUGH THE MARIANAS THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY EVENING A developing tropical disturbance is centered north of Chuuk near 10N154E, or roughly 660 miles east-southeast of Guam. This disturbance is expected to strengthen as it heads near or through the Marianas by the end of this week. This disturbance is known as Invest Area 99W, by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center and is labeled as a Medium for development. This means the system is expected to become a tropical cyclone, but is expected to occur beyond 24 hours. This circulation is still in the formative stage, and questions remain in the track, how quickly the circulation will strengthen, and how quickly will it move. The latest guidance suggests some type of circulation passing near or through the Marianas. Showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely Wednesday through Friday. Although it`ll highly depend on how organized the system is and where it tracks, current estimates call for 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph are possible in the stronger showers and thunderstorms. Continue to monitor the forecast, as changes are likely.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Watch issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne. * From this afternoon through Thursday morning. * Widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms will develop along a strong cold front this afternoon and evening across Southeast Michigan. The cold front will then stall out near Metro Detroit tonight and Wednesday. Persistent shower activity with possible thunderstorms is expected early Wednesday before a second round of widespread rainfall develops again Wednesday night. Rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour will be possible particularly this afternoon and evening. * Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible across much of Southeast Michigan by Thursday morning. Locally higher amounts will be possible.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Flood Watch issued for Allen, De Kalb, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Steuben FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Allen, De Kalb and Steuben. In southwest Michigan, Branch and Hillsdale. In northwest Ohio, Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday morning. * A front will stall across the area and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain this afternoon through Thursday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and may produce rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. * The potential exists for small stream and creek flooding as well as flooding of low spots where water may cover some roads.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Flood Watch issued for Allen, De Kalb, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Steuben FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Allen, De Kalb and Steuben. In southwest Michigan, Branch and Hillsdale. In northwest Ohio, Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday morning. * A front will stall across the area and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain this afternoon through Thursday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and may produce rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. * The potential exists for small stream and creek flooding as well as flooding of low spots where water may cover some roads.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy; Western Grant; Western Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Greene, Nelson, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Grant and Western Pendleton. * From this evening through Wednesday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday across the watch area. Given the local enhancement of the higher terrain and a very moist air mass, expecting an inch or two of rain with locally higher amounts possible. This could lead to instances of flash flooding.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Benton County in northwestern Arkansas Northern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas Northern Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 129 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Cave Springs to 4 miles east of Watts to 2 miles southwest of Christie, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Lowell Farmington... Prairie Grove Tontitown... Bethel Heights Lincoln... Cave Springs Westville... Greenland Highfill... Watts Springtown... Northwest Arkansas Regional Air Cincinnati... Hobbs State Park This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Benton County in northwestern Arkansas Northern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas Northern Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 129 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Cave Springs to 4 miles east of Watts to 2 miles southwest of Christie, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Lowell Farmington... Prairie Grove Tontitown... Bethel Heights Lincoln... Cave Springs Westville... Greenland Highfill... Watts Springtown... Northwest Arkansas Regional Air Cincinnati... Hobbs State Park This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Chatham, Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Coastal Chatham; Effingham; Inland Chatham FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Chatham, Effingham and Inland Chatham. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper and Tidal Berkeley. * Through this evening. * Numerous to widespread showers with occasional thunderstorms will impact much of Southeast South Carolina into far eastern parts of Georgia through this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts in excess of 5 inches are possible with 1 to 2 inches possible over portions of far eastern Georgia, including the Savannah Metro Area. Many areas observed between 2 to 5 inches of rain yesterday with some spots seeing greater than 8 inches in portions of Beaufort County. The risk for flash flooding continues.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENTON...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 150 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lowell to 5 miles northwest of Farmington to 3 miles south of Westville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Lowell Farmington... Prairie Grove Tontitown... Bethel Heights Lincoln... Westville Greenland... Cincinnati Hobbs State Park... Baron War Eagle... Drake Field Airport Johnson... Elm Springs Goshen... Walnut Grove This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, AR

