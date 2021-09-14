CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Greene, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Greene; Perry FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Mobile has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Escambia and Washington. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, Greene and Perry. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.

alerts.weather.gov

