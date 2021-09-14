CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Fire department helps firefighter’s wife see him through hospital window as he battles COVID

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Firefighters in Wichita Falls, Texas, have done something special for the family of fellow firefighter battling COVID-19 in a hospital. The firefighter is not currently allowed visitors, but that didn’t stop his station from coming up with a plan. They decided to bring a ladder truck down to the hospital to lift his wife to his window, so the two could finally see each other.

