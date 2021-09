The idyll is over. Two years after he came to power, this Wednesday thousands of people took to the streets of San Salvador to shout enough against a president, Nayib Bukele, who the polls continue to place at the top, with a popularity that would kill any Latin American president, but who today faced his most powerful act of repudiation. Between 5,000 and 8,000 people staged the most massive demonstration since he came to power in 2019. Beyond the number of people, Bukele was defeated in two scenarios in which until now he had no rival: the street and the networks. The call became a trend since the previous day and ended with silence after six months of controversial reforms that have provoked rejection inside and outside the country; from the United States, which compared him to Hugo Chávez, to the United Nations, which called for respect for judicial independence.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO