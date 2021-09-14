U.S. Soccer Decides How to Allocate Vacant U.S. Open Cup CCL Berth

The United States Men’s National Team might actually be good at soccer. Let me explain. This is a bold claim, and for those who don’t keep up with soccer in the states, it may even sound ridiculous. Soccer has never been our forte, and after suffering heartbreak in 2017 when the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, it’s been hard to be optimistic about the team’s chances ahead of the next qualifying campaign. Nonetheless I, like many others, have stuck with our guys, patiently awaiting the revenge tour, our chance at redemption.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO