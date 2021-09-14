U.S. Soccer Decides How to Allocate Vacant U.S. Open Cup CCL Berth
The 2021 MLS regular season has become a bit more meaningful, as it will now furnish three of the four clubs that will compete in next season’s Concacaf Champions League. Faced with the cancellation of the U.S. Open Cup for the second consecutive year, the U.S. Soccer Federation will announce Tuesday that the CCL berth that would’ve been awarded to the winner of the federation’s knockout tournament will go instead to an MLS team based on its regular season performance.www.chatsports.com
