CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

U.S. Soccer Decides How to Allocate Vacant U.S. Open Cup CCL Berth

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 MLS regular season has become a bit more meaningful, as it will now furnish three of the four clubs that will compete in next season’s Concacaf Champions League. Faced with the cancellation of the U.S. Open Cup for the second consecutive year, the U.S. Soccer Federation will announce Tuesday that the CCL berth that would’ve been awarded to the winner of the federation’s knockout tournament will go instead to an MLS team based on its regular season performance.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNMT AM 650

Soccer-Pepi impresses on debut as U.S. beat Honduras 4-1 in World Cup qualifier

(Reuters) – Ricardo Pepi scored a goal and had a hand in two others on his international debut as the United States crushed Honduras 4-1 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday. The United States fell behind to Brayan Moya’s diving header in the 27th minute in San Pedro Sula...
MLS
Daily Trojan

Soccer in the States: U.S. Men’s National Team off to shaky start in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The United States Men’s National Team might actually be good at soccer. Let me explain. This is a bold claim, and for those who don’t keep up with soccer in the states, it may even sound ridiculous. Soccer has never been our forte, and after suffering heartbreak in 2017 when the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, it’s been hard to be optimistic about the team’s chances ahead of the next qualifying campaign. Nonetheless I, like many others, have stuck with our guys, patiently awaiting the revenge tour, our chance at redemption.
MLS
MLive

How to Watch the U.S. Open Quarterfinals | Channel, Stream, Time

Watch the U.S. Open on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and ESPN+. Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Queens, N.Y.) Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes (All day) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+ (Individual Courts) The men’s side sees a couple rising stars taking on the Cinderella stories of the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open Cup#Mls Cup#U S Soccer Federation#Concacaf Champions League#Ccl#Mls Supporters
Bleacher Report

USSF Asks U.S. Men's, Women's Soccer Teams to Split World Cup Prize Money Equally

U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone published an open letter Friday asking women's and men's national teams to split World Cup prize money equally. Meg Linehan of The Athletic posted the full text of Parlow Cone's letter on Twitter:. "To that end, we have invited the players and both...
MLS
ndsuspectrum.com

U.S. plays prequalifying games as World Cup looms

While still a year away, the United States has work to do before the World Cup in Qatar. One of the biggest sports spectacles in the world is just over a year away. The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup is set to begin next Dec. in Qatar, but many countries are currently playing prequalifying games to make the tournament.
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

One man's love of soccer leads to an amateur club and the U.S. Open Cup

Alexandre Todorov loves soccer so much that he started an amateur club, F.C. Maritsa, which will be competing in the opening round of qualifying for the U.S. Open Cup tournament this weekend. And other times, Alexandre Todorov absolutely hates soccer. Like right about now. “I think I have exceeded every...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
ktvo.com

Latest from U.S. Open Tennis

NEW YORK (AP) -- Emma Raducanu has gone all the way from the U.S. Open qualifying rounds to the quarterfinals. The 18-year-old from Britain routed American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's last eight. Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and has gone a step further in the year's last Grand Slam tournament. She became just the third female qualifier to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals in the professional era.
TENNIS
chatsports.com

2021 U.S. Open Men’s Final: How to Watch on Sunday

How to watch: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN app in the United States. In Canada, on TSN and streaming on the TSN app. Novak Djokovic is one match away from completing the Grand Slam in men’s singles for the first time since 1969, when Rod Laver did it in the first full year that major tournaments were open to professionals.
TENNIS
Old Gold Black

U.S. Soccer team fights to return to World Cup

After five frustrating halves of soccer, the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) finally built some momentum in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament Wednesday night with a four-goal second half that propelled them to a win against Honduras. The USMNT struggled in its first two games against El Salvador and...
MLS
94.3 Jack FM

Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT):. Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic began her fourth-round match against Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TENNIS
World Soccer Talk

How kickoff times influence soccer viewership in the U.S.

As Americans, it is a habit for us to wake up, check the kickoff times, and begin watching soccer. For many of us, weekends serve a primary purpose of watching the beautiful game. Depending on one’s passion and commitment to watching soccer, entire days are occupied by the sport. However,...
MLS
Action News Jax

Alex Morgan: New contract must not cut existing compensation

Alex Morgan says the U.S. women's national team needs to make sure players aren't losing any of their existing compensation under the identical contract proposals the U.S. Soccer Federation has made to both the men's and women's teams. But the team is hopeful for a new collective bargaining agreement that...
MLS
pittsburghsoccernow.com

U.S. Open Cup Qualifer Preview: Pittsburgh City United FC vs Roc City Boom, 3 p.m.

Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 3 p.m. | No Offseason Sports Field (Russelton, PA) Coverage: Follow @JohnKrysinsky on Twitter for updates. On the field, in UPSL Rust Belt Division competition, Pittsburgh City United FC have started off its inagural season on a positive note, winning three of its first four matches.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy