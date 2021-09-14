After Erik McCoy injury, Saints try out ex-Chiefs center Austin Reiter
The New Orleans Saints won big over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but now they’re managing a variety of injuries to key positions. The latest hit came at center, where Erik McCoy suffered a calf strain early in the Packers game. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that McCoy is expected to miss some time while recovering, with his colleague Tom Pelissero clarifying that McCoy could be out of action until New Orleans’ Week 6 bye.www.chatsports.com
