LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Department of Justice has responded to Bart Reagor’s motion to dismiss fraud charges, saying the Court should deny the request. Bart Reagor and his attorneys filed a motion Tuesday asking the court to dismiss a bank fraud indictment against the former owner of RDAG. Reagor was indicted in April on two counts of bank fraud. He is accused of diverting over $1.7 million in business bank loans to personal accounts. Reagor pleaded not guilty. The trial, originally scheduled for June 1, has been postponed to October 12, 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO