Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County Board of Health will not discuss, vote on mask recommendation in K-12 schools

Daily Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADRIAN — After hearing close to three hours of public outcry regarding the cons of implementing a countywide face mask mandate in all public kindergarten-12th grade schools last week, the Lenawee County Board of Health announced in a news release Monday it will not make a decision on the topic of face masks in public schools during its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday.

www.lenconnect.com

Comments / 1

 

CBS Denver

Jefferson County Public Health Sues 3 Schools That Are Violating Mask Requirement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it has been determined they have violated a COVID-19 public health order and will not follow mask mandates. The county currently requires masks indoors at all schools and child care facilities. The schools in question are Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy. It claims the schools prevented health inspectors from going into school buildings to investigate. As part of its argument calling for an injunction, JCPH says COVID-19 cases for school-aged children are more than six times the case number a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Boston

COVID Vaccine To Be Required At All 15 Massachusetts Community Colleges

BOSTON (CBS) – All students, faculty and staff at Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January, the presidents announced Monday. A total of 135,000 students attend Massachusetts community colleges each year. “While a significant number of students, faculty, and staff are already vaccinated or are in the process of becoming vaccinated, the fifteen colleges are seeking to increase the health and safety of the learning and working environment in light of the ongoing public health concerns and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the presidents said in a statement. “The Massachusetts Community Colleges are committed to ensuring vaccination status is not a barrier to students and will continue offering a range of virtual learning opportunities and services.” Anyone who wants to register for courses without in-person learning and who does not plan to come to campus for the spring semester will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Bunker Hill, Bristol, Cape Cod, Berkshire, Greenfield, Holyoke, Massasoit, MassBay, Middlesex, Mount Wachusett, North Shore, Northern Essex, Quinsigamond, Roxbury, and Springfield Technical are the colleges impacted by the announcement.
EDUCATION
Daily Telegram

Lenawee County Commission may vote in October on activities facility project in Tecumseh

ADRIAN — A vote by Lenawee County commissioners on moving ahead with a proposed county-run activities center in Tecumseh could take place in October. This summer, the county administrator’s office announced that the board of commissioners was looking at the feasibility of building a county facility on the site of the old Tecumseh Products Co. site on East Patterson Street in Tecumseh. This proposed facility would house events, businesses, organizations, and recreational activities if developed, a release from the county administrator’s office reports.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wmay.com

Another School District Ordered To Drop Student Mask Mandate

Another Central Illinois school district has been prohibited from requiring masks for students without a formal quarantine order from the health department. A Montgomery County judge handed down that order Friday against the Hillsboro School District, in the latest legal challenge to the state mask mandate brought by attorney Thomas DeVore. Similar orders were handed down earlier in the week against schools in Carlyle and Teutopolis.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
Daily Telegram

Tecumseh High School students get state to fund retake of SAT due to pandemic

TECUMSEH — A group of Tecumseh High School students have shown once again that the squeaky wheel gets the grease. When school administrators were not able to give the students enough heads up as to when their SAT college entrance exams would be taken, leaving them unprepared, they went to work, trying to get another chance to take the exam.
TECUMSEH, MI
Rockford Register-Star

Illinois identifies schools with COVID exposure risk. What does that mean for families?

ROCKFORD — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, more schools are being cited as possible locations for exposure to the coronavirus. “With our case rate being as high as it's been with new cases, this does not surprise me,” said Sandra Martell, Winnebago County public health administrator. “We're seeing more cases in children right now with the return to school. It’s where they spend most of their time.”
ILLINOIS STATE
nolangroupmedia.com

Jackson County Board of Education Approves Mask Policy based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education

At the Jackson County Board of Education Special Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, the Jackson County Board of Education made a decision concerning face coverings in Jackson County Public School facilities. The determination to wear a face covering by students and staff will be based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education. Based on the Incident Rate Map, a determination will be made each Thursday for the status of the upcoming week. Jackson County Public Schools will require everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering while inside a Jackson County Public School building when our community transmission rate is in the RED or ORANGE zone. If our community transmission rate is in the YELLOW or GREEN zone, regardless of vaccination status, Jackson County Public Schools would recommend that face coverings would be worn by students and staff, but are not required. Notification will be provided each Thursday concerning the status for the upcoming week.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
Daily Telegram

School bus safety prompts warning signs, discussion in Maple

Motorists along U.S. Highway 2 may notice new traffic signs in the Poplar area. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation erected speed advisory signs near the entrances to Northwestern Elementary and Middle schools about two weeks ago, according to Northwest Region Office Maintenance Supervisor Mike Ostrenga. The speed limit hasn’t changed;...
MAPLE, WI
perhamfocus.com

State of Minnesota opens new COVID-19 relief grant program

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will begin accepting applications for the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program on Sept. 20. The program will award grants in the amounts of $10,000-$25,000 to Minnesotan-owned and operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant amounts will be determined based on the number of full-time equivalent employees. Businesses that are majority-owned by military veterans, women and people of color; employ 6 people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs will be prioritized in the selection process.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

