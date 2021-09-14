CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies At Age 61

 6 days ago
Beloved comedian Norm Macdonald, a longtime "Saturday Night Live" character and movie star, has died at the age of 61. Macdonald's management firm said today that Macdonald had been privately battling cancer for nine years and died Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021. Macdonald preferred to keep his health issues private and had said he didn't want the diagnosis to affect the way his audience or any of his loved ones viewed him. Macdonald was a cast member of SNL from 1993 to 1998 and anchored Continue Reading

KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
Deadline

‘SNL’s Lorne Michaels Teases Season 47 Plans, Suggests Jason Sudeikis As Host, Talks More About Norm Macdonald – Emmys Backstage

So, really, who is coming back to the 47th season of Saturday Night Live? That was the most immediate, pressing question in the virtual Emmys press room tonight to Variety Sketch Show Emmy winner Lorne Michaels as many yearned to know whether Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong are coming back. “I’m not going to tell you much,” answered Michaels, “because we haven’t announced who’s hosting, but I don’t think anybody will be heart-broken.” “I think people will be happy with what we have — that was me being evasive,” deadpanned the EP. “I think it’s all going out next week;...
bestclassicbands.com

SNL’s Norm Macdonald Mourned By Fellow Comics

Norm Macdonald, the comedian who served as the Weekend Update anchor on TV’s Saturday Night Live for three of his five seasons on the sketch comedy program, died today (September 14, 2021), of cancer. The news was first shared by the website deadline.com. The site reported that the comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, said Macdonald, 61, had kept his cancer battle private for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans.
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

No matter how many trips to Nobu Malibu there are, how many yacht photos, how many Cartier throwbacks and mall visits, it's not real — at least in the world of celebrities — until there's a red carpet involved. And while nobody needed confirmation that Bennifer 2.0 was very much a real thing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, The Last Duel.
CELEBRITIES
