Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW RH AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 120 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for low RH and strong winds, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 120. * TIMING...Noon through 8PM. * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 70s to low 80s. * IMPACTS...New fires can start and spread easily and rapidly.