City Council Approves Ordinance To Crack Down On Single-Use Utensils At Chicago Restaurants

The Sheridan City Council met for their second regular business meeting of September Monday night. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Ordinance 2233 that deals with animals within the City of Sheridan, was approved by the Council Monday night. There were three amendments that were approved with the ordinance on second reading, the most notable being the removal of a section of the ordinance prohibiting the declawing of cats within the City. When the Council considered the animal ordinance on first reading in early August, Councilman Jacob Martin introduced an amendment that declared cat declawing as animal cruelty. That amendment was approved with the ordinance on first reading. The Council, at their August 16 meeting voted to table second reading of the ordinance due to concerns over the declawing prohibition. The amendment to remove the declawing prohibition was approved by a vote of 5-2, with Councilors Martin and Shawn Day voting to keep the prohibition in place. Councilor Steve Brantz voted in favor of the amendment and said the City Council shouldn’t be telling people what they can and can’t do with their animals.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO