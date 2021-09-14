CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Sees 'No Indication' Russia is Working to Stop Ransomware Attacks

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Newsweek
 6 days ago
At the Intelligence & National Security Summit, General Paul Nakasone said he's launching an efforts to link U.S. adversaries to cyberattacks.

Interesting Engineering

Another US Establishment Hit by Ransomware Group Operating From Russia

Ransomware attacks are originating on Russian soil, aimed at US infrastructure Ron and Patty Thomas/iStock. Iowa-based New Cooperative Inc. is the recent victim in the spate of ransomware attacks that have hit US shores in 2021. A new outfit called BlackMatter has claimed responsibility for the attacks and has demanded a $5.9 million ransom payable in cryptocurrency, Wall Street Journal reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

FBI had a key to help Kaseya ransomware victims but delayed using it

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! Today's edition includes a story about hacking mafiosos and we didn't even make a sleeping with the phishes pun. Until now. Below: Ransomware hits an Iowa grain cooperative – and get ready for one heckuva cyber week on the Hill. FBI sat on a decryption...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cyberscoop.com

Olympus investigating reported ransomware attack with BlackMatter hallmarks

A Japanese technology manufacturer confirmed it is investigating a reported ransomware attack affecting business units in Europe, the Middle East and Africa dating back to Sept. 8. In a statement Saturday, Tokyo-based Olympus said it’s looking into “a potential cybersecurity incident” that resulted in the suspicion of data transfers between...
BUSINESS
Bank Info Security

National Cyber Director Sees Ransomware As Continuing Threat

Despite a recent slowdown and some cybercriminals claiming they have stopped or abandoned ransomware attacks, National Cyber Director John "Chris" Inglis says it's "too soon to tell," if the behavior of these groups has changed permanently or if they are waiting for an opportunity to return. Speaking at the Reagan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Guest column: Preventing and responding to ransomware attacks

Many Tampa Bay businesses of varying sizes have experienced the paralyzing effects of ransomware: An employee logs into the computer network only to find a message on the screen that all files on the network are encrypted and unavailable unless the business pays a ransom. Initial, frantic efforts to decrypt the files without paying the ransom are unsuccessful. Business operations are on hold while executives and tech support try to figure out what happened and how to regain access to the files and resume business as usual.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

Over the past five years, an alarming number of American diplomats, troops, and intelligence officers have been suddenly stricken with a mysterious illness. The symptoms vary, but range from headaches to ringing in the ears, as well as loss of hearing, memory, and balance. Some victims have suffered long-term brain damage.Even more disturbing, reports have trickled out that the CIA and the Pentagon don’t believe this is a naturally occurring illness – it’s a deliberate act of aggression. A study commissioned by the State Department said the most likely source is a pulse of radiofrequency energy “directed” at US...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
PROTESTS
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
wsiu.org

Nicole Perlroth: Ransomware attacks and zero-day hacks

Nicole Perlroth, New York Times cybersecurity reporter and author of "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends," talks about ransomware attacks and what she calls the global cyber weapons arms race, mainly based on zero-day exploits. What's a zero-day exploit? Perlorth explains that, too. Hosted by John Shaw. Produced and edited by Alee Quick. This podcast is produced through a partnership between Paul Simon Public Policy Institute and WSIU Public Radio. For more, visit paulsimoninstitute.org/podcasts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

