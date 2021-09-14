CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dawson County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW RH AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 136, AND 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for low RH and strong winds, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 136 and 137. * TIMING...Noon through 8PM. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...New fires can start and spread easily and rapidly.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dawson County, MT
County
Richland County, MT
County
Phillips County, MT
County
Fergus County, MT
County
Prairie County, MT
County
Wibaux County, MT
City
Wibaux, MT
County
Mccone County, MT
City
Glasgow, MT
County
Petroleum County, MT
County
Garfield County, MT
NBC News

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case in early December

The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for the highly anticipated Mississippi abortion case. The case, which will consider the legality of Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, will be heard Dec. 1, according to the court. Mississippi's abortion restriction was the first to reach the court...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie#Red Flag Warning#Southern Petroleum#The Fire Weather Watch
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy