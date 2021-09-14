Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW RH AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 136, AND 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for low RH and strong winds, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 136 and 137. * TIMING...Noon through 8PM. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...New fires can start and spread easily and rapidly.