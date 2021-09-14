CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Hopkins Fire: 'We're making significant progress,' Cal Fire chief reports Tuesday

By Justine Frederiksen
Ukiah Daily Journal
 6 days ago

As of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported that the Hopkins Fire in Calpella remained at 257 acres, but containment had increased to 30-percent. "Things are looking better," said George Gonzalez, chief of the Mendocino Unit of Cal Fire, speaking in a video posted to Facebook Tuesday morning. "(Monday) we did get a wind test, which we survived. The winds picked up from about 1 p.m. until about 5 p.m., and today we're going to get heat tested, we're expecting triple-digit temperatures.

