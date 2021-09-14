Hopkins Fire: ‘We’re making significant progress,’ Cal Fire chief reports Tuesday
As of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported that the Hopkins Fire in Calpella remained at 257 acres, but containment had increased to 30-percent. “Things are looking better,” said George Gonzalez, chief of the Mendocino Unit of Cal Fire, speaking in a video posted to Facebook Tuesday morning. “(Monday) we did get a wind test, which we survived. The winds picked up from about 1 p.m. until about 5 p.m., and today we’re going to get heat tested, we’re expecting triple-digit temperatures.www.ukiahdailyjournal.com
