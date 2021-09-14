CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple vaccinated Saints coaches test positive for COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll start with the bad news. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill first reported on Monday that several New Orleans Saints assistant coaches on offense tested positive for COVID-19, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed on Tuesday. Breakthrough infections are rare (unvaccinated NFL personnel have been seven times more likely to catch COVID-19 than those vaccinated), but they aren’t unheard of. Because the entire Saints coaching staff is vaccinated, the infected coaches must return two negative test results in consecutive days before being cleared to return.

