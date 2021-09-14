2021 bowl projections: Ohio State in New Year's Six after falling to Oregon

Throughout the season, The Blade will compile bowl projections for Toledo, Ohio State, and Michigan. Here is a look at the bowl picture after the schedule of games ending Sept. 11.

TOLEDO

■ Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Fresno State (Boise, Idaho)

■ Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Boise State

■ Jerry Palm, CBS: Quick Lane vs. Maryland (Detroit)

■ Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Quick Lane vs. Purdue

■ College Football News: Arizona vs. San Diego State (Tucson, Ariz.)

■ Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Quick Lane vs. Maryland

After nearly knocking off Notre Dame last weekend, Toledo's potential bowl sites remained mostly the same, as expected. If a majority of the projections prove correct and the Rockets play in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field, they could be playing in Detroit twice in a row should they qualify for the Mid-American Conference championship game. Toledo is 6-14 all-time against Big Ten teams and has never faced the Big Ten in a bowl game.

OHIO STATE

■ Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Peach vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

■ Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Fiesta vs. Cincinnati (Glendale, Ariz.)

■ Jerry Palm, CBS: Rose vs. UCLA (Pasadena, Calif.)

■ Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Rose vs. UCLA

■ College Football News: Rose vs. Oregon

■ Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Peach vs. Clemson

No more College Football Playoff predictions, but Ohio State against Cincinnati immediately stands out. In the current AP poll, Cincinnati is No. 8 and Ohio State is No. 9, while in the coaches poll, Cincinnati is No. 8 and OSU No. 11. Ohio State beat the Bearcats 42-0 in 2019, but things are much different now. The Buckeyes have never faced a team from Ohio in a bowl game. Ohio State has played UCLA in the Rose Bowl once before after the 1975 season, when the Bruins upset top-ranked OSU. A rematch against Oregon would be juicy, and history says that might be a good matchup for Ohio State. There have been 22 rematches in bowl games, with the regular-season loser winning 15.

MICHIGAN

■ Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Music City vs. Arkansas (Nashville, Tenn.)

■ Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Outback vs. Kentucky (Tampa, Fla.)

■ Jerry Palm, CBS: Music City vs. Kentucky

■ Brad Crawford, 247: Citrus vs. Arkansas (Orlando, Fla.)

■ College Football News: Outback vs. Auburn

■ Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Citrus vs. Florida

Michigan impressed enough Saturday against Washington to receive Citrus Bowl projections this week. The Wolverines are 4-2 all-time in the Citrus Bowl. The Michigan defense has been strong against the run so far this season, allowing 88 yards per game, and that would be put to the test if any of these bowl predictions come true. Florida leads the country in rushing yards per game (381.5), Auburn is third (340), Arkansas is ninth (289), and Kentucky is 19th (242.5).