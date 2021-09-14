CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

2021 bowl projections: Ohio State in New Year's Six after falling to Oregon

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKNzF_0bvwAWA700

Throughout the season, The Blade will compile bowl projections for Toledo, Ohio State, and Michigan. Here is a look at the bowl picture after the schedule of games ending Sept. 11.

TOLEDO

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Fresno State (Boise, Idaho)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Boise State

Jerry Palm, CBS: Quick Lane vs. Maryland (Detroit)

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Quick Lane vs. Purdue

College Football News: Arizona vs. San Diego State (Tucson, Ariz.)

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Quick Lane vs. Maryland

After nearly knocking off Notre Dame last weekend, Toledo's potential bowl sites remained mostly the same, as expected. If a majority of the projections prove correct and the Rockets play in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field, they could be playing in Detroit twice in a row should they qualify for the Mid-American Conference championship game. Toledo is 6-14 all-time against Big Ten teams and has never faced the Big Ten in a bowl game.

OHIO STATE

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Peach vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Fiesta vs. Cincinnati (Glendale, Ariz.)

Jerry Palm, CBS: Rose vs. UCLA (Pasadena, Calif.)

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Rose vs. UCLA

College Football News: Rose vs. Oregon

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Peach vs. Clemson

No more College Football Playoff predictions, but Ohio State against Cincinnati immediately stands out. In the current AP poll, Cincinnati is No. 8 and Ohio State is No. 9, while in the coaches poll, Cincinnati is No. 8 and OSU No. 11. Ohio State beat the Bearcats 42-0 in 2019, but things are much different now. The Buckeyes have never faced a team from Ohio in a bowl game. Ohio State has played UCLA in the Rose Bowl once before after the 1975 season, when the Bruins upset top-ranked OSU. A rematch against Oregon would be juicy, and history says that might be a good matchup for Ohio State. There have been 22 rematches in bowl games, with the regular-season loser winning 15.

MICHIGAN

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Music City vs. Arkansas (Nashville, Tenn.)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Outback vs. Kentucky (Tampa, Fla.)

Jerry Palm, CBS: Music City vs. Kentucky

Brad Crawford, 247: Citrus vs. Arkansas (Orlando, Fla.)

College Football News: Outback vs. Auburn

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Citrus vs. Florida

Michigan impressed enough Saturday against Washington to receive Citrus Bowl projections this week. The Wolverines are 4-2 all-time in the Citrus Bowl. The Michigan defense has been strong against the run so far this season, allowing 88 yards per game, and that would be put to the test if any of these bowl predictions come true. Florida leads the country in rushing yards per game (381.5), Auburn is third (340), Arkansas is ninth (289), and Kentucky is 19th (242.5).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Frustrated Toledo football moves past Colorado State to Ball State

Monday afternoon wasn’t any better than Saturday night. “I don’t feel too much different after watching the videotape of what I saw on Saturday,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said about his team’s loss to Colorado State. “Offensively, we were very disjointed and some glaring weaknesses showed up. We have to really work hard this week to get them fixed and move forward.”
COLORADO STATE
The Blade

Toledo opens as 3-point favorite at Ball State despite defeat

Even after sustaining an ugly loss to Colorado State, the University of Toledo football team opened as a 3-point road favorite before traveling to Muncie, Ind., for its Mid-American Conference opener at Ball State at 2 p.m. this Saturday, according to oddsshark.com. The Rockets (1-2) lost to 14½-point underdog Colorado...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Florida State
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Idaho, OH
State
Oregon State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Toledo, OH
Football
Local
Oregon Football
Local
Ohio Football
State
Idaho State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Toledo, OH
College Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Toledo, OR
Toledo, OH
Sports
The Blade

Game day updates: Colorado State 3, Toledo 0 -- 2nd quarter

The hangover that Jason Candle said would not exist has arrived at the Glass Bowl, where Toledo trails 14.5-point underdog Colorado State 3-0. The Rockets have been stagnant on offense, producing two first downs and nine rushing yards on seven carries. Quarterbacks Carter Bradley and Dequan Finn are a combined 3-of-8 passing for 29 yards.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Outback Bowl#Rose Bowl#Bowl Projections#American Football#Espn#Idaho Potato#Fresno State#Boise State#Cbs#Purdue#Ucla#Ap#Osu#Buckeyes#College Football News#Action Network Citrus#Florida Michigan#Wolverines#Auburn
The Blade

How BGSU overcame overturned TD in win over Murray State

BOWLING GREEN — In recent seasons, a penalty deep in its own territory might have flustered the Bowling Green State University offense. That wasn’t the case in the Falcons’ 27-10 win over Murray State on Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium. Consider the scenario: The Falcons were a 2½-point underdog to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
The Blade

Browns WR Landry 'week to week' with knee sprain

CLEVELAND — Jarvis Landry has pushed through the pain of numerous injuries throughout his durable NFL career. He finally succumbed to one. Landry, who has missed just one game with an injury in nine years as a pro, could be sidelined for multiple weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament suffered early in Sunday’s 31-21 win over Houston.
NFL
The Blade

Mud Hens fall 8-4 to Columbus

After clinching the Triple-A East Midwest Division title on Thursday night, the Mud Hens lost their second straight game to the Columbus Clippers at Fifth Third Field, falling 8-4 on Saturday.
MLB
The Blade

Kaylee and Alexander Kelb, Perrysburg, girl, Sept. 17. Te’Shayla Henderson, Toledo, boy, Sept. 12. Jennifer Brown and Dorion Davis, Lambertville, boy, Sept. 13. Lena Al-Zahabe and Brandon Smith, Toledo, boy, Sept. 15.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

How do 2021 Mud Hens compare to best teams in franchise history?

With a Thursday win over the Columbus Clippers, the Toledo Mud Hens secured their seventh division title, the sixth since the move to Fifth Third Field in 2002. The Mud Hens have been one of the Triple-A East’s top offensive lineups all season, swatting home runs almost at will. The pitching hasn’t been too shabby, either.
MLB
The Blade

TRAC roundup: Holmes outduels Truss for victory

FREMONT — In a game where the starting quarterbacks combined for more than 750 passing yards, Kaden Holmes and the Fremont Ross Little Giants hung on to defeat Denim Truss and the St. Francis de Sales Knights 41-38 in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference football game on Friday night.
FREMONT, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
973
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy