One in five Oregonians not planning to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new survey

By Alexandra Skores
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
One in five Oregon adults say they are not planning to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey of Oregonians by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. This population tends to be under the age of 55, socially and ideologically conservative, with no college degree and living in rural or rural-to-suburban parts of the state.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland, OR
