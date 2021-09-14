CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceutical transparency website launched for WV

By Sam Kirk
WBOY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON. W.Va. – State Auditor John B. McCuskey announced the launch of the State Auditor’s transparency website for drugs in West Virginia. In partnership with AARP, wvCheckbook.gov will post information about every prescription drug sold in West Virginia. Information will include costs to produce, current drug prices, why some prices are increasing along with a list of drugs whose prices have increased, drugs that have lost their patent rights, and the costs related to research and development.

www.wboy.com

