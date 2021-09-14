Fortune 500 Company Expanding New Jersey Footprint And Starting Massive Hiring Event

Get ready for big business to boom here in the Garden State. A huge company is expanding in our backyard. You already know this, but the past couple of years haven't been easy on the job market. So many New Jerseyans were left jobless because of the pandemic - a quick Google search with information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows over 320,000 people to be exact, with the highest it ever was over 740,000. Insane. It's time for a change, and this is a welcome one.