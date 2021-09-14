CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fortune 500 Company Expanding New Jersey Footprint And Starting Massive Hiring Event

By Diana Tyler
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready for big business to boom here in the Garden State. A huge company is expanding in our backyard. You already know this, but the past couple of years haven't been easy on the job market. So many New Jerseyans were left jobless because of the pandemic - a quick Google search with information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows over 320,000 people to be exact, with the highest it ever was over 740,000. Insane. It's time for a change, and this is a welcome one.

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 1

Related
WFMJ.com

Hermitage company to hold hiring event

Hermitage-based company, Charlie's Specialties Inc. will be holding a hiring event on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2500 Freedland Rd. in Hermitage. The company is looking to fill the following positions:. - Full and part-time production line. - CDL (commercial drivers license) delivery driver. -...
HERMITAGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS News

Amazon says 1 million workers applied for jobs this week

Amazon said Friday that 1 million people from around the world applied for jobs during a September 15 recruiting event held by the online retailer. The hiring push follows the company's announcement this week that it plans to hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the U.S., with those roles offering average starting wages of $18 an hour.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jerseyans#Career Day A#Career Choice#Amazon Career Day#Amazon Creer
CBS Miami

‘The Great Resignation’: COVID Making America’s Workforce Rethink Their Jobs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – America’s workforce is shrinking. The so-called “Great Resignation” has stunned businesses and employers. Miami-based author and motivational speaker Bruce Terkel has a new book that dives into why business owners are having trouble hiring workers, and why workers are quitting their jobs in record number. A record four million people quit their jobs in April. according to the Labor Department. “Believe it or not, nearly two-thirds of U.S. workers are looking to change jobs or leave the workforce altogether,” explained Terkel, author of Is That All There Is. The book explores why workers, blue collar and white collar, are...
MIAMI, FL
wrnjradio.com

Amazon announces plans to hire over 8,700 employees in over 40 cities, towns across New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – Amazon continues to provide opportunities for full-time and part-time jobs in logistics as it expands its footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live. The company announced that it is providing over 8,700 local employment opportunities throughout New Jersey on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs recently announced.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
money.com

Companies Are So Desperate to Fill Jobs They're Getting Rid of Drug Tests

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages, flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing. In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm...
HEALTH
The Independent

Young people who choose to ‘lie flat’ instead of work may pay a high price in the future

The job market is booming on both sides of the Atlantic. Vacancies in the UK are at an all-time record, while the number of people in employment is back to the pre-pandemic level. In the US, the most recent data show nearly 11 million unfilled vacancies, also the highest ever. But many people, particularly the young and well-educated, don’t want to take the jobs on offer. Instead they would prefer to “lie flat”.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
builtinchicago.org

Looking for a New Engineering Role? These Companies Are Hiring.

Summer vacations and long weekends haven’t slowed the Chicago tech scene down. Between funding and hiring, the spree of development is continuing into fall, with plenty of big goals on the horizon. With so much evolution to manage, honesty and supportive collaboration are key in maintaining a strong and cohesive...
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

New Jersey company inks commercial deal near Orlando International Airport

"These large, existing buildings are in incredible demand," David Murphy said. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event. Join Orlando Business Journal for the CEOs of the Year Awards celebration as we...
ORLANDO, FL
CNN

Amazon will hire 125,000 workers, dangling $3,000 bonuses for some jobs

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon plans to hire 125,000 permanent warehouse and logistics workers in the United States ahead of the holiday shopping stretch, pledging higher wages, new benefits and sign-on bonuses for some of the jobs to draw staff in a tight labor market. Amazon (AMZN) said Tuesday...
BUSINESS
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy