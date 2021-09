The New Orleans Saints landed a marquee victory to open up their season, but it did not come without a price. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, edge defender Marcus Davenport, and center Erik McCoy all suffered injuries that will force them to miss some time. While in Lattimore’s case, the injury is being treated as week-to-week, the most recent news around McCoy’s injury is that a calf strain may lead to him missing several games.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO