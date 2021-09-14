CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Are the Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo at Met Gala After-Party

By Elyse Dupre
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Met Gala 2021 After-Parties Fashion: Rihanna & More. Loved Natalia Bryant's Met Gala dress? Well, wait until you see her second look. After walking the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Conner Ives dress on Sept. 13, the 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant changed into a black ensemble. Natalia gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers a peek at her outfit, and fans could see that the gorgeous garment featured a high neckline with semi-sheer fabric and dramatic detailing around the shoulders and sleeves. She also switched up her hairstyle from a beautiful half-up, half-down 'do to a chic ponytail and accessorized her look with sparkly earrings.

