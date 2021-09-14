CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon hires Twitter executive to tackle diversity challenges

By Jeffrey Dastin
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkiaD_0bvw9g2F00

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has hired a Twitter Inc executive, Candi Castleberry Singleton, as vice president of global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), according to a staff memo on Tuesday that it shared with Reuters.

The company had upgraded the role from a director-level position. Castleberry Singleton’s job will be to help Amazon meet diversity goals it laid out in April, among them, doubling the number of Black leaders at the company from a year ago and increasing women in senior tech roles by 30%.

The world’s largest online retailer recently came under scrutiny for alleged discrimination. It has faced at least six lawsuits this year claiming racial bias, gender bias or both suffered by women who worked in corporate or warehouse management roles. One plaintiff, for instance, said Amazon hired individuals who are Black into lower positions and promoted them more slowly than white workers.

Amazon earlier said it had not found evidence in support of the allegations and that it had no tolerance for harassment or discrimination.

In Tuesday’s memo, Senior Vice President Beth Galetti said Castleberry Singleton starts next month. She “will join my leadership team and be the driver of our bi-weekly DEI updates with the S-team,” referring to the company’s most senior executives.

Castleberry Singleton, who identifies as Black, was a vice president at Twitter after a decades-long career in business and academia, according to Amazon. She said in the company memo, “If we get this right, together we can create a greater sense of inclusion not only within Amazon, but for Amazon customers around the world.”

Amazon’s prior DEI head had departed for Spotify Technology SA earlier this year. Twitter did not immediately return a request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts about Twitter’s slowing user growth while they sold their personal stock holdings “for hundreds of millions of dollars in insider profits.” The complaint alleged the company was tracking daily active users (DAUs) as the primary indicator of Twitter’s user engagement by early 2015 but didn’t reveal...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

'Sports Illustrated' model sues Twitter for $10 million, accusing its algorithm of contributing to copyright infringement

"Sports Illustrated" model Genevieve Morton has sued Twitter over unauthorized photo use. Morton accused the tech company of contributing to copyright infringement. The lawsuit was one of two that Morton has filed against the tech giant. A "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model alleged that Twitter's algorithm contributed to copyright infringement by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Lawsuits#Diversity And Inclusion#Twitter Inc#Dei#Spotify Technology Sa
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts Disney+, Discovery+ Partnerships, Sees “a Lot of New Things We Can Add”

Telecom giant Verizon sees room to add more content partnerships along the lines of its Disney+ and Discovery+ deals, chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said on Tuesday. “We see many more direct-to-consumer offerings,” he told the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, pointing to the company’s offerings under deals with the likes of streaming services Disney+ and Discovery+. That is also “a revenue source for us and a profit source for us,” he emphasized, describing the deals as win-win situations. “We still have a lot of new things we can add to it,” the Verizon CEO added, citing an expansion so far into...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Amazon just keeps on hiring

Amazon wants to hire the equivalent to the entire population of Aurora, IL. Over the span of just two weeks, the Jeff Bezos-founded colossus, whose business now stretches from groceries to e-commerce to cloud computing, has announced a hiring spree that could add more than 185,000 new permanent jobs globally—more than the number of people who live in Aurora, the hometown of Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar (the Wayne’s World characters played by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey). The vast majority of the roles Amazon is hiring for are based in the U.S.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
mxdwn.com

Amazon Games Hires Former Ubisoft Executive

In an interesting turn of events, Amazon Games has recently announced their hire of former Ubisoft managing director Alexandre Parizeau. This hire follows the opening of a new Amazon Games development studio in Montreal. Parizeau will be joining the company in developing a “big budget competitive multiplayer game.” This new game is set to be a AAA game based on new IP.
BUSINESS
987thebull.com

Amazon to Hire Another 125k Employees

If you recently just received your last Unemplyeement check, and wondered what’s next Amazon is here to help ya get back on your feet. If Amazon continues to grow at its current rate, the entire country could soon be employed by the Internet giant. Amazon officials on Tuesday revealed they’re...
BUSINESS
petsplusmag.com

Amazon Hiring 125,000 Fulfillment, Transportation Workers

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is planning to hire 125,000 workers for its fulfillment and transportation divisions, according to Fortune. If the company can fill these roles, in addition to the 40,000 corporate and tech jobs it announced two weeks ago, it would set Amazon up to exceed one million employees. This...
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Apple executives talk impact of diversity initiatives at Congressional Black Caucus Founda...

Apple executives Alisha Johnson, program lead for the company's Racial Equality and Justice Initiative, and Lyn Stanfield, external relations leader of the Inclusion and Diversity team, spoke about the company's racial equity programs at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 50th Annual Legislative Conference. In a Thursday session sponsored by Apple,...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Acorns to Launch Crypto Investing, Hires Former Amazon Executive

Crypto investing and trading has been integrated into an increasing number of fintech platforms. Platforms like Cash App, PayPal, and Robinhood offer some type of service that allows users to purchase crypto. So, as crypto investing continues to be adopted into services, who will be next?. Article continues below advertisement.
MARKETS
Sfvbj.com

Former Amazon Executive Becomes CFO at Calavo Growers

Santa Paula-based avocado company Calavo Growers has announced the appointment of Mariela Matute as its chief financial officer, effective Oct. 11. Matute was the director and chief financial officer for Amazon Business prior to her appointment. In the business-to-business online procurement division of Amazon.com Inc., she managed a 70-person team.
SANTA PAULA, CA
phl17.com

Amazon Looking to hire 125K Workers

As many businesses struggle to stay afloat Amazon is seeking to hire over 125,000 employees. The company is calling it the “biggest-ever training and recruitment event.”. The retail giant is looking to fill transportation and fulfillment roles during its Career Day event, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Calavo Growers Appoints Amazon Executive As Finance Chief

Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) has appointed Mariela Matute as the Chief Financial Officer, effective October 11, 2021. Mariela had previously served as the CFO of the business-to-business (B2B) division at Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Recently, James Gibson retired as the company's CEO, and Steven Hollister assumed the role of Interim CEO....
BUSINESS
Fox40

Amazon looking to hire thousands in the Greater Sacramento region

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon is bringing 26,000 jobs to California, with 10,000 of them coming to the Greater Sacramento area. The Seattle-based company announced it is actively hiring people of all experience levels to work in fulfillment centers and beyond in its Sacramento, Stockton and Tracy locations. Packages at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbslocal.com

Amazon Announces Hiring Effort In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon announced a major hiring effort in the Philadelphia region on Tuesday. The company is filling 4,800 positions for jobs in fulfillment centers, sortation centers – where orders are sorted – and delivery stations. Many of the jobs will be at two Amazon facilities being built in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTVQ

Amazon announces plans to hire 125,000 across the country

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Amazon announced Tuesday it is providing an additional 125,000 local employment opportunities throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs announced earlier this month. The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour—and...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon to hire 165,000

Amazon is looking to hire more than 165,000 employees as the company continues to grow and rapidly expands its healthcare initiatives. Amazon is hosting a virtual recruiting event Sept. 15 as it seeks to fill hundreds of thousands of open positions, according to a Sept. 14 news release. Amazon is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy