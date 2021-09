The gravesite of the late rapper Pop Smoke has been vandalised, according to reports.Photos published by TMZ show damage to the artist’s crypt at New York’s Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, died on 19 February last year at the age of 20, after being shot during a home-invasion robbery.TMZ reports that the gravesite was damaged by vandals who smashed a marble plaque in the crypt, and seemingly attempted to drag something out. Law enforcement sources later told the outlet that the NYPD responded to a call from the cemetery around 2pm local time, after...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO