Second hiker found dead on Phoenix-area trail

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A hiker was found dead Sunday, the second woman in six weeks to die after becoming separated from a companion on Phoenix-area trails. Donna Miller, 57, who was visiting from Rhode Island, had set out with her husband on a trail in the Brown’s Ranch preserve in Scottsdale around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. They decided to take separate routes and meet up later, her husband said. When she had not turned up by 3:15, he called 911.