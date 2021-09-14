CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small-Caps, Growth Stocks and the Path Forward

By Brian O'Connell
 6 days ago
The stock market has been doing as much taking as giving in recent weeks, a turn of events that’s due primarily to “rotation, choppiness and inconsistency”, said James “Rev Shark” Deporre, writing in Real Money recently.

Investors are so frustrated they're taking the bait and reaching for more speculative stocks in the current trading environment – and that’s a big mistake.

"The gulf in performance between the indices and many secondary stocks has been at historical levels and has been the source of tremendous frustration for many market participants because much of the financial media has been oblivious to the two-tiered action" Deporre wrote recently.

"The problem is that the bounces in the lagging names have not been very persistent. Buyers hope that a turn is finally developing but are disappointed when money shifts back to the big-caps and indices and breadth turn negative."

As a result, "The big question for many traders ... is whether small-caps, growth stocks and speculative names can find some sustained momentum. If the broader market had been acting like these groups, everyone would be talking about bottoms, but there have been dozens of false starts recently and traders are growing weary of false hope. That actually may be a good thing as sentiment is now extremely negative and cannot drop much more."

He added, "There have been too many strong starts and late fades recently. That dynamic needs to shift to attract better and more sustained speculative and momentum buying in secondary stocks."

