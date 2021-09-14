AOC defends polarizing ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress: ‘The medium is the message’

A designer has accused the brand behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “tax the rich” Met Gala dress of using her design.On Monday, the congresswoman sparked controversy after arriving on the red carpet of the annual fashion event in a white strapless gown by Brother Vellies, which featured the slogan emblazoned on the back in red.While the bold look made a statement, The Velvet Bandit, a California-based artist, has since claimed that the print on the gown was inspired by her own work, with the otherwise-anonymous designer calling out Aurora James, the founder of Brother Vellies, on Instagram.“Look familiar? @aoc stepped out at...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO