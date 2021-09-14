CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AOC defends polarizing ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress: ‘The medium is the message’

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called her a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.

Related
Washington Post

AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Could’ve Used a Different Slogan

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended last week’s Met Gala wearing a dress emblazoned with the slogan, “Tax the Rich.” It’s certainly catchier than what would have been a more appropriate slogan: “This Event Is a Tax Loophole for the Rich.”. Intended to attract attention from her fellow celebrity guests as well...
Fox News

AOC hit with second ethics complaint over Met Gala attendance

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was hit Thursday with another ethics complaint over her attendance at Monday night’s Met Gala, with a second conservative watchdog group claiming she violated House rules on accepting gifts. The complaint from the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) to the Office of Congressional Ethics alleged that...
Jameela Jamil
New York Post

AOC’s Met Gala appearance sparks new ‘GALA’ law

A freshman Republican congresswoman is taking aim at Democratic socialism-preaching Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala appearance by leading the charge on legislation that would require lawmakers to disclose their participation in charity events where the ticket value exceeds $1,000. Progressive darling AOC has come under fire from Republicans and even...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC6.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala gown

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had more to say Tuesday defending herself against backlash sparked by her controversial Met Gala gown emblazoned with the words “Tax the Rich,” after saying Monday night she intended to carry the message into a wealthy space and borrowed the dress because “while the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it.”
The Independent

Designer claims AOC’s Met Gala dress was inspired by her own design: ‘Look familiar?’

A designer has accused the brand behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “tax the rich” Met Gala dress of using her design.On Monday, the congresswoman sparked controversy after arriving on the red carpet of the annual fashion event in a white strapless gown by Brother Vellies, which featured the slogan emblazoned on the back in red.While the bold look made a statement, The Velvet Bandit, a California-based artist, has since claimed that the print on the gown was inspired by her own work, with the otherwise-anonymous designer calling out Aurora James, the founder of Brother Vellies, on Instagram.“Look familiar? @aoc stepped out at...
PennLive.com

While some call AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress ‘disgusting,’ others say the criticism is simply ‘nonsense’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called the New York Democrat a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.
Boston Globe

The Met Gala is full of rich people. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress with a message: ‘Tax the Rich.’

NEW YORK – The cost for a seat at Monday night’s Met Gala started at $35,000, and tables went for $200,000 to $300,000. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., walked into the room full of celebrities and rich people (often one and the same) with a message: A white gown with blood red letters on the back reading, “TAX THE RICH.”
Washington Examiner

AOC wants to tax the rich. Her Democratic colleagues want to give them a tax break

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to raise taxes on the rich. The New York Democrat wore a dress to the Met Gala on Monday making that clear, as she has many other times. But while Ocasio-Cortez thinks that the rich don’t pay enough in taxes, some of her Democratic colleagues in Congress have a different opinion: They are pushing for a federal income tax break for the wealthy, including the kinds of people who attend the Met Gala. Those Democrats want to lift the cap on the state and local tax deduction.
Slate

AOC’s Met Gala Dress Is Not the Statement She Thinks It Is

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, alongside powerhouse designer Aurora James, walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, a noticeable, yet succinct political message blared across the back of her soft, cream-colored gown: TAX THE RICH. This is not exactly a new cause for Ocasio-Cortez. In...
CNN

AOC and Kim Kardashian seize an opportunity

(CNN) — No one should be surprised that a Met Gala with a theme centering on America itself resulted in one of the more contradictory, controversial red carpets the event has ever seen. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" hosted some attendees...
Deseret News

Perspective: The irony of AOC at the Met Gala was crystal clear to everyone but her

This week’s Met Gala taught us something about power: Who has it, who doesn’t, and how it’s expressed. As those able to fork over tens of thousands of dollars per ticket strutted around smiling for the cameras, if you looked in the background, you saw those over whom they hold power: paparazzi, assistants, Gala staff and others. Those who were rich, famous and otherwise powerful were granted the privilege of breathing fresh air, while those who were not had to cover their mouths and noses behind a mask.
