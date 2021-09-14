AOC defends polarizing ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress: ‘The medium is the message’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called her a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
