CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What’s In My Wallet with Antoni Porowski of 'Queer Eye'

By Ryan Lasker
morningbrew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur fave celebs and notable figures show us where they keep their money. Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye (which picked up an Emmy this week!) has done it again. The self-taught cook and bestselling author has his second cookbook full of “exuberantly easy dinners,” Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner, hitting bookshelves today. I'm stoked because I literally microwaved a vegan hot dog for dinner last night. Antoni found some time between virtual book tour stops to share what he carries in his electric-blue Bally wallet.

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Antoni Porowski among the authors at Houston book events this week

Summer Nilsson: Author will discuss “The Land of the Pines” via Zoom; registration required. 5 p.m., bluewillowbookshop.com. Amanda Jayatissa: Author will join Sara DiVello in conversation about “My Sweet Girl” via Murder By The Book’s YouTube page. 6 p.m., murderbooks.com. Daniel Hander: Sara DiVello hosts author in discussion over “Poison...
HOUSTON, TX
myneworleans.com

Virtual Event for Antoni Porowski’s “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner” on Sept. 15 with The Garden District Book Shop

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Garden District Book Shop is honored to partner with New York Times bestselling author Antoni Porowski for a virtual event celebrating the release of his latest cookbook, “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner.”. A television personality, author, home cook, actor, and model, Porowski is best known...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Marconews.com

Antoni Porowski talks new cookbook, gushes about Tan France's new baby: 'I am Uncle Antoni'

Antoni Porowski wants to take you to dinner. Well, not you (or me) specifically, but those craving a cookbook. The "Queer Eye" host's second book, "Let's Do Dinner" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 272 pp.), is on shelves now. Unlike his previous culinary memoir, "Antoni in the Kitchen," this book goes light on the personal anecdotes and heavy on the practicality of creating a satisfying, simple dinner – his favorite meal of the day.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoni Porowski
Harper's Bazaar

Antoni Porowski Is Deeply Passionate About Dinner

Antoni Porowski can't help but beam when he talks about food. The food personality and Queer Eye host has just released his second cookbook, Let's Do Dinner, which chronicles his evolving relationship with what he calls the most important meal of the day. The recipes featured in the cookbook range from a rustic Golden Root Vegetable Potpie; to cozy Lazy Pierogis with Wild Mushrooms, Cabbage and Prunes; to a decadent Strip Steak with Harissa Butter, but they never stray from Porowski's easy, practical approach.
RECIPES
Hypebae

The 'Queer Eye' Fab 5 Get Their Very Own LEGO Set

Netflix‘s award-winning TV show Queer Eye – a reboot of the early ’00s series of the same name — has teamed up with LEGO to create a limited-edition The Fab 5 Loft set. Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness have been turned into minifigure...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queer Eye#Restaurants#Manhattan#Vegan#Bally#Amex#Gmc
CNET

There's a Queer Eye Lego set, and yasss to Fab Five figures too

You can't buy style, taste and class. But you can build them, with a fabulous new Queer Eye Lego set based on the hit Netflix makeover series. The glamorous Lego set comes with minifigs of the Fab Five themselves, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness -- plus Bruley the dog, of course.
TV & VIDEOS
WKTV

The 'Queer Eye' LEGO set with the Fab Five will brighten your day

LEGO has launched a set of the Fab 5 loft from Netflix's "Queer Eye." The company debuted the set design, which has a total of 974 pieces, including a couch and wall art. LEGO mini-figure versions of the cast, including, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness are also included. Bruley the dog adds a nice touch.
HOME & GARDEN
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GOBankingRates

What Is Billy Porter’s Net Worth?

Award-winning Broadway actor and renowned vocalist Billy Porter has a prestigious career on stage and on the screen. Most recently, the Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee starred as the genderless fairy godparent Fab G in the Amazon Prime live-action remake of the fairy tale “Cinderella.”. Porter, who is married to...
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy