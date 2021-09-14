What’s In My Wallet with Antoni Porowski of 'Queer Eye'
Our fave celebs and notable figures show us where they keep their money. Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye (which picked up an Emmy this week!) has done it again. The self-taught cook and bestselling author has his second cookbook full of “exuberantly easy dinners,” Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner, hitting bookshelves today. I'm stoked because I literally microwaved a vegan hot dog for dinner last night. Antoni found some time between virtual book tour stops to share what he carries in his electric-blue Bally wallet.www.morningbrew.com
Comments / 0