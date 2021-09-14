How Jennifer Lopez Is Helping Shine a Light on Latina Entrepreneurs Ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month

In the '00s, Christy Carlson Romano was one of the stars on the Disney Channel, with starring roles in the series Even Stevens and Kim Possible, plus the Disney Channel Original Movie Cadet Kelly. But though she was a popular teen performer and made a lot of money before even graduating high school, it wasn't all smooth sailing from there. In a recent YouTube video, 37-year-old Romano explains how she "made and lost millions of dollars" of her child star money. The story she tells involves spending too much, not planning on the turn her career would take, and a sketchy situation involving a psychic. Read on to see what else she had to say about the financial perils of child stardom in her candid video.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO