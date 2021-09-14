How Jennifer Lopez Is Helping Shine a Light on Latina Entrepreneurs Ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Their Love to Venice Film Fest. Jenny headed back to the Block to do some good. On Sunday, Sept. 12, fresh from her Venice getaway, Jennifer Lopez attended an intimate discussion in her native borough of the Bronx, N.Y. The event, which highlighted the new mission-driven platform, Limitless Labs—was held at the Lit Bar, a Latina-owned bookstore not far from where Jennifer grew up. The discussion also featured Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, U.S. Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman, and a group of Latina business owners in the Bronx.www.eonline.com
