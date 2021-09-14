CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon seeks to fill 125K more jobs, with $18+ per hour average salary

By Nexstar Media Wire
WGN TV
WGN TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is holding what it is calling its “biggest-ever training and recruiting event” Wednesday, with the goal of filling thousands of jobs at an average starting wage of over $18 per hour, with some making even more. The retail giant is looking to fill transportation and fulfillment roles during its...

OCRegister

Employers baffled as U.S. benefits end, jobs go begging

Emergency unemployment benefits in the U.S. expired two weeks ago, but employers who expected an increase in job applications are still largely waiting for them to roll in. Federal programs that had offered an extra $300 per week for jobless Americans, provided extended benefits for the long-term unemployed and gave special aid for the self-employed expired Sept. 6. Economists and companies expected a wave of interest from workers as the financial lifeline was pulled away, hoping it would provide the incentive to get back into the workplace.
ECONOMY
#Globaldata#Career Choice
CBS Chicago

CVS Looking To Fill 25,000 Jobs Nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS) — CVS is on a hiring spree, looking to fill 25,000 jobs nationwide – and Friday is the day to apply. On Friday, CVS is holding a one-day virtual job fair. The drugstore giant is taking applications for retail, pharmacy, and nurse position. Minimum wage is $15 per hour. If you want to apply, you can text CVS to the number 25000, or follow this link. CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work. We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

CVS Plans To Hire 25,000 Workers During 1-Day Virtual Career Event Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking for work CVS is hiring ahead of flu season. The pharmacy chain plans to hire 25,000 workers during a one-day virtual career event on Friday. They’re looking for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail workers. CVS recently announced it is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Click here to apply ahead of time.
BUSINESS
Chicago Tribune

Walgreens announces $970 million investment in company that helps hospitals with specialty pharmacy services

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $970 million in a company that helps hospitals and health systems with specialty pharmacy services, Walgreens announced Tuesday. The investment in Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions will give Deerfield-based Walgreens a 71% ownership stake in Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. Walgreens made a ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Amazon says 1 million workers applied for jobs this week

Amazon said Friday that 1 million people from around the world applied for jobs during a September 15 recruiting event held by the online retailer. The hiring push follows the company's announcement this week that it plans to hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the U.S., with those roles offering average starting wages of $18 an hour.
ECONOMY
987thebull.com

Amazon to Hire Another 125k Employees

If you recently just received your last Unemplyeement check, and wondered what’s next Amazon is here to help ya get back on your feet. If Amazon continues to grow at its current rate, the entire country could soon be employed by the Internet giant. Amazon officials on Tuesday revealed they’re...
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

‘The Great Resignation’: COVID Making America’s Workforce Rethink Their Jobs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – America’s workforce is shrinking. The so-called “Great Resignation” has stunned businesses and employers. Miami-based author and motivational speaker Bruce Terkel has a new book that dives into why business owners are having trouble hiring workers, and why workers are quitting their jobs in record number. A record four million people quit their jobs in April. according to the Labor Department. “Believe it or not, nearly two-thirds of U.S. workers are looking to change jobs or leave the workforce altogether,” explained Terkel, author of Is That All There Is. The book explores why workers, blue collar and white collar, are...
MIAMI, FL
money.com

Companies Are So Desperate to Fill Jobs They're Getting Rid of Drug Tests

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages, flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing. In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm...
HEALTH
CBS News

CEO on why giving all employees minimum salary of $70,000 still "works" six years later: "Our turnover rate was cut in half"

It was six years ago when CEO Dan Price raised the salary of everyone at his Seattle-based credit card processing company Gravity Payments to at least $70,000 a year. Price slashed his own salary by $1 million to be able to give his employees a pay raise. He was hailed a hero by some and met with predictions of bankruptcy from his critics.
SEATTLE, WA
Motley Fool

Salary Trend Update: Most Americans Will Get an Average of a 5.8% Raise by Changing Jobs

Find out why job hoppers benefit more than usual in today's jobs market. If you're not happy with your current salary and are considering a job change, you're not alone. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on a lot of American workers' personal finances. Millions were left out of work. Others who fell ill with the virus saw an increase in healthcare costs. And parents of school-age children were left feeding and entertaining them largely at home, leading to increased childcare costs. Not to mention that inflation has risen to a level not seen in 13 years, meaning that it simply costs more to do everyday things like shopping for groceries and filling up your gas tank.
BUSINESS
