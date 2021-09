… together. One issue last year is we tried to shade Reece to CG and it turns out he really wasn’t that good at it. Ty and Kihei were complementary. Malc and London were complementary. Etc. Reece and Kihei were not (and probably are not). Which, to get back around to everyone’s favorite topic, is why I hope we find some guard/wing lineup combos that are more complementary.

3 HOURS AGO