CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady, NY

Police: Schenectady traffic stop leads to gun, drugs, city parolee’s arrest

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydl6L_0bvw6qMo00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY – A traffic stop Monday led to the discovery of a gun and drugs, as well as the arrest of a city parolee, police said.

Police also made the arrest after a brief foot chase, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Arrested was Jahaad Ubrich, 24, of Schenectady. He faces multiple felonies, including second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The incident began at about 3:20 a.m. Monday on Albany Street, police said. Officers on routine patrol spotted a vehicle commit a traffic infraction in the 1300 block of Albany Street and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

The driver pulled into a parking lot, got out and began to walk away, police said. The man refused commands from officers to stop and he then fled on foot, police said.

Officers took him into custody a short time later after the chase and a brief struggle, police said.

Police found in his possession a loaded handgun and 11 grams of an off white substance believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

Ubrich also faces counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies, misdemeanor resisting arrest and two traffic violations.

Ubrich also had warrants from the Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office and state parole, police said.

Ubrich was arraigned and ordered held.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: News, Schenectady County

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
NBC News

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case in early December

The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for the highly anticipated Mississippi abortion case. The case, which will consider the legality of Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, will be heard Dec. 1, according to the court. Mississippi's abortion restriction was the first to reach the court...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#Traffic Violations
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
100
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy