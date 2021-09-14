CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sunset Market Commentary

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS August CPI inflation data took center stage today. Both headline and core inflation slowed on a monthly and yearly basis, generally coming in below consensus. The headline reading printed at 0.3% M/M and 5.3% Y/Y, implying a fourth month straight of 5%+ inflation. Core inflation rose by 0.1% M/M, to be up 4% Y/Y. It was the slowest monthly increase for the core gauge since February. Details showed an impact from the Deltavariant outbreak via for example monthly declines in lodging away from home (-2.9% M/M) and airline fares (-9.1% M/M). Bloomberg Economics broke the CPI figure down in re-opening components and non-reopening components. The former contributed -0.22% to the monthly decline in CPI while the latter contributed 0.35%, the most since December 2016. Used car prices seem over their top as well (-1.5% M/M) while the semiconductor shortage continues to put upward pressure on new car prices. Owners’ equivalent rent of residence doesn’t show the feared acceleration yet; rising at a steady 0.3% M/M.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Will Markets Keep A Close Eye At The New Dot Plot?

Markets yesterday took a pause after Monday’s risk-off. European equities rebounded 1%+, but major US indices closed little changed. Too little to conclude that a sustained buy-on-dips is still in vogue. Core yields (less than 1 bp higher for German yields, up to 1.2 bps in the US) also suggest ongoing investors caution after Monday’s substantial decline. The dollar showed no clear directional trend either with DXY closing marginally softer at 93.20. EUR/USD finished the day unchanged at 1.1726.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Global GDP Has Surpassed Pre-Pandemic Levels, But Production And Employment Remain Lower In Many Countries

The US stock market ended Tuesday’s trading without a single trend. At the close of the stock exchange, the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 0.15%, the S&P 500 decreased by 0.08%, while the Nasdaq added 0.22%. The US Federal Reserve is expected to meet today. Amid the sell-off in global stock markets on Friday and Monday, the dollar index and Japanese yen have become safe haven assets for investors. Economists believe that Jerome Powell will give a hint about the QE program cuts today, with an official announcement to be made in November. But many analysts believe the Fed will have a problem convincing investors that the plans to cut asset purchases are not an obstacle to raising interest rates.
MARKETS
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Significant Risk Headwinds Ahead

By David Guttery, Sponsored Content  I believe that we are at a point of inflection where risks of various types, are weighing on the market as we remain relatively near all-time record high levels.  Broadly, I would suggest that the three main areas of risk that are of concern today include geopolitical risk, economic risk, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Us Treasuries#European Union#Y Y#Bloomberg Economics#Fed#German#Eur#Usd Jpy#Gbp Usd#News Headlines#Swedish#Cpif#Riksbank
actionforex.com

Markets Turned Cautious ahead of FOMC, Hawkish Surprise Possible

Markets have turned quiet today as focus is shifted to FOMC policy decisions. While a tapering announcement is highly unlikely, there are still prospects of hawkish surprises in the dot plot and the economic projections. In the currency markets, Sterling is currently the worst performing one for the week, followed by Kiwi and then Aussie. Swiss Franc is the strongest, followed by Yen and Dollar. The picture could solidify itself if overall risk sentiments turn sour again after FOMC.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Markets Brace For Fed’s Tapering Clues

Fed’s policy commentary, dot plot, inflation forecasts could move markets. Stocks, gold may see a big drop on hawkish surprise. GBPUSD set for volatile few sessions. Oil to stay elevated if EIA data confirms crude inventories drop. Global markets are waiting with bated breath for what’s to come out of...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

SNB Expected To Hold The Course

The Swiss franc is trading quietly in the Wednesday session. USD/CHF is currently trading at 0.9220, down o.17% on the day. The Federal Reserve will be in the spotlight, as the FOMC holds an important policy meeting later today. We may see another twist in the taper-on-taper off saga, as expectations are running high that the Fed may signal that it will make an announcement at the November meeting as to whether it will commence tapering. Fed Chair Powell has stated on numerous occasions that there is no link between a decision to taper and a hike in rates. Still, the markets are keenly following any clues about rate movements, which makes the dot plot at today’s meeting a potential market mover. If the dot plot indicates that FOMC members have brought forward projections of a rate hike, the US dollar could get a significant lift in the North American session.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
actionforex.com

Sterling Staying in Selloff Mode, Quiet Markets Await Fed

Trading in the forex markets is rather subdued today, as FOMC policy decision, dot plot and economic projections are awaited. The markets could come back to live if there are some hawkish twists in Fed’s projections. For now, Sterling is staying in selloff mode, even though momentum diminished a bit. Yen is also soft today, but it’s just digesting some of this week’s gains. On the other hand, Aussie is recovering mildly, together with Kiwi, as risk sentiment stabilizes.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Global Markets Remain At The Mercy Of Risk Sentiment

A (modest) rise in yields combined with a faltering equity sentiment, recently flagged markets’ unease with inevitable choices central banks won’t be able to delay much longer. Until now, the Fed and ECB preferred to err on the side of easy financing conditions rather than risking a premature tightening. With inflation rising and at risk of staying higher for longer, this preoccupation is put in doubt. Delay of action is becoming a source of uncertainty. This conundrum yesterday unraveled into an outright risk-off mood. Other storylines (Evergrande/Chinese financial stability, uncertainty on the US budget/debt ceiling, rising gas and energy bills …) further convinced investors to take some chips off the table. US and European indices lost first support levels, turning the buy-on-dips bias into a ST stop-loss dynamic. Europe declined about 2%. US indices ceded between 1.7% (S&P) and 2.19% (Nasdaq), but closed off intraday lows after a late session rebound. Contrary to last week, the risk sell-off restored the usual safe haven run to core bonds. The decline in yields was mainly driven by inflation expectations (in line with the setback in commodities) rather than real yields. The US and German curves bull flattened with yields at longer maturities tumbling up to 5 bps. The Japanese yen (close USD/JPY at 109.44 from 109.95) and the Swiss franc (EUR/CHF close 1.0879 from 1.0930) regained their safe haven posture. The dollar first outperformed the euro, but EUR/USD avoided a break below 1.17. Closing at 1.1728, the damage was limited after all. Smaller and commodity-related currencies were hit hard. Sterling was no exception with EUR/GBP closing at 0.8585 (from 0.854). In Central Europe, the forint and the zloty faced strong headwinds. EUR/PLN cleared the key 4.60 reference.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

European, US Stock Markets Drop On Evergrande Worries

European and US stockmarkets retreated considerably yesterday as worries about a possible collapse of China’s mega developer Evergrande tended to intensify, especially for a possible contagion. It’s characteristic that all three major US indexes retreated with Dow Jones and S&P 500 leading the way since their last highs early September. It should be noted that Evergrande is considered to be one of the largest property Developers in China and has more than $300 billion in liabilities, and most analysts expect the developer to default. A rescue with an intervention by the Chinese government could be possible yet for the time being does not seem probable and the risk of defaulting rises as two major interest payments are due in the following days. The bearish sentiment intensified for the US stockmarkets as the risk factor increased due to US Congress failure to reach a deal about raising the US debt ceiling, thus risking the US government defaulting by mid-October. Should there be any signs of the Evergrande issue being containable, we may see the rebound of the US stockmarkets extending and vice versa.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Calmer Markets Despite Evergrande Risks, Loonie Jumps On Trudeau Win

Fears of Evergrande contagion ease slightly but markets remain edgy. Loonie soars after Trudeau narrowly secures third term. Pound up too but UK energy crisis a worry, dollar off highs. Stocks bounce back after Evergrande panic. Global equities were steadier on Tuesday, recouping some of the previous days’ losses, as...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

JPY: Markets Await BoJ, Fed Meetings

The Japanese yen is in positive territory in the Monday session and has pulled away from the 110 level. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.54, down 0.37% on the day. There are a host of central bank meetings this week, with both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan policymakers gathering on Wednesday. The expectations ahead of the two meetings could not be more divergent.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

Data from the Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey for July indicated that the labor market was tighter than other measures may suggest. While the July JOLTS data are a bit dated, given the evolution of the pandemic over the past two months, initial jobless claims have continued to come down and reached a post-pandemic low the week of September 4.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Turns Red Below 0.7300, Fed Next

AUD/USD started a fresh decline from the 0.7480 region. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.7270 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is struggling to recover above 1.1750, GBP/USD settled below 1.3700. The Fed will announce interest rates today (forecast 0.25%, versus 0.25% previous). AUD/USD Technical Analysis.
MARKETS
Reuters

World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears spread

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy