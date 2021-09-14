CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Race Fuel And Why You Wish You Paid More Attention In Chemistry Class

By Michael Febbo
thedrive
thedrive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Simplifying the science of race and street fuel for performance cars. This article is sponsored by Sunoco. Using race gas can be as easy as finding a local gas station that happens to have a pump with 98 to 100 octane or even filling up at the local racetrack. But, to get the most out of it, selecting race gas from a specialty supplier can be compared to selecting a camshaft. The ideal cam for drag racing might be a terrible choice for an endurance event, even though they are going in the same type of engine. Racers should give just as much attention to their fuel choice based on the application. So how is race fuel different from pump gas and how do you find what’s right for you? The experts at Sunoco help sort out which specialty race gas is right for your car.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

Honda Wants to Sell a Lot of Prologue Electric SUVs in 2024

The goal is 70,000 EV SUVs in a year, which for Honda is close to the Odyssey and HR-V. Honda has been a bit slow off the mark with EVs. Even though the Honda E is cute as heck, it's a niche little city car that isn't intended to sell in vast numbers. And while the automaker is pulling out of F1 at the end of this year to bring engineering brains back to Sakura, Honda hasn't bought into the idea of producing mass-market electric cars. At least that was the case until now, as Honda announced Monday that it has strong expectations for its upcoming American-built electric SUV, the Prologue.
CARS
thedrive

Ford Invests Extra $250M Into F-150 Lightning Production to Satisfy Demand

The Blue Oval plans on building 80,000 of the electric trucks annually. Last year, a $700 million infusion transformed part of Ford's historic River Rouge plant into the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, the birthplace of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And today, as the truck's first pre-production models leave the factory for testing, Ford says it's investing hundreds of millions more to keep up with the towering demand for its electric pickup.
CARS
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy