Race Fuel And Why You Wish You Paid More Attention In Chemistry Class

Simplifying the science of race and street fuel for performance cars. This article is sponsored by Sunoco. Using race gas can be as easy as finding a local gas station that happens to have a pump with 98 to 100 octane or even filling up at the local racetrack. But, to get the most out of it, selecting race gas from a specialty supplier can be compared to selecting a camshaft. The ideal cam for drag racing might be a terrible choice for an endurance event, even though they are going in the same type of engine. Racers should give just as much attention to their fuel choice based on the application. So how is race fuel different from pump gas and how do you find what’s right for you? The experts at Sunoco help sort out which specialty race gas is right for your car.