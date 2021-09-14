Penguin Spinoff Series Reportedly in Development for HBO Max

HBO Max will debut the first three episodes of season 2 of Love Life on Thurs. Oct. 28 with the focus shifting to a new singleton, Marcus Watkins (Emmy Award nominee, William Jackson Harper), who has just exited a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he finds himself back on the single scene in search of the romantic fulfillment he thought he had already found. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes on Nov. 4 and concludes with four episodes on Nov. 11. Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, Steven Boyer, and John Earl Jelks. Season 1’s Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune will also appear. Keith David will serve as the narrator of season 2. Love Life season two is co-showrun by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, and Rachelle Williams. Boyd, Bedard, and Williams serve as executive producers with Kendrick, William Harper, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante. It’s produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Watch the teaser trailer for Love Life above.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO