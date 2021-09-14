CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Penguin Spinoff Series Reportedly in Development for HBO Max

flickdirect.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumor has it that HBO Max is developing a series about The Penguin, which will be a spinoff of "The Batman". There's no word yet on casting for the show, but Colin Farrell is set to play the infamous villain in "The Batman" and is said to have been approached about reprising his role for the series.

flickdirect.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Flintstones' Spinoff Coming to HBO Max, Watch the Trailer

The Flintstones is one of the most iconic family sitcoms of all time, so it's no surprise the creative minds at Warner Bros. would want to revive them for new projects. While Elizabeth Banks is working on a sequel series for adults entitled Bedrock, HBO Max is about to release a fresh spin on the Flinstones universe for all ages. Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs is a new animated show centered around Pebbles (the daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone) and Bamm-Bamm (the son of Barney and Betty Rubble). Per a release, the show arrives on Sept. 30, and HBO Max has unveiled a new trailer in anticipation.
TV SERIES
New York Post

Murdaugh murder mysteries reportedly spark ‘Hollywood frenzy,’ HBO Max first to order documentary series

The ever-deepening murder mysteries involving the Murdaugh family, a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty, has reportedly sparked a Hollywood “frenzy” — with HBO Max first to confirm a docu-series. Campfire Studios confirmed to The Post on Friday it has been commissioned to produce a “multi-part doc series” for the streaming...
TV SERIES
Vulture

HBO Max Is Giving the Penguin a ‘Scarface-Like’ Origin Story

Because not every single Batman villain origin story can be about the Joker or that one Lady Joker with the Betty Boop voice, HBO Max is developing a series about the origins of the Penguin. Deadline reports that the series is in early stages and is being executive-produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, which is just a perfectly emo fit for the dapper DC villain who’s just one remake away from going full Tumblr sexyman. Apparently, the Penguin series is being described as “Scarface-like,” which totally fits the image of Gotham’s preeminent crime boss, civvie name Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot. Colin Farrell is set to play the character in the upcoming Reeves film opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman, but we don’t know who will play this needle-nosed Tony Montana for the series. Insert snow puns here.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Robert Pattinson
Essence

Bephie Gibbs Is The Queen Of Style From Head To Toe On The HBO Max Series 'The Hype'

Need new style inspiration? Look no further. If you’ve been keeping up with the latest fashion competition shows, then you are probably familiar with the HBO Max series, The Hype. The new fashion series focuses specifically on the world of streetwear and presents 10 young designers the opportunity to compete for the chance to win $150,000 with their fate decided by judges Marni Senofonte, Offset and fashion standout Bephie Gibbs.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Is Getting Another Spinoff Series At HBO Max

It’s been a long wait for the next chapter of Batman film history to unfold, but as things stand now, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is on track for a spring 2022 release, with Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl this time around. But The Batman isn’t simply the first entry in a proposed trilogy, as it was announced in summer 2020 that a spinoff series centered on this DC Comics continuity’s Gotham City Police Department is coming to HBO Max. Now word’s come in that the streaming service is preparing another series to spin off of The Batman, this one focusing on Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Elliott from Earth’ On HBO Max, An Animated Sci-Fi Comedy Series For The Whole Family

HBO Max may be known for its blockbuster titles, but it’s also made a habit of arming the platform with some seriously endearing family-friendly titles. Series like The Amazing World of Gumball, Squish, The Ollie & Moon Show, and Adventure Time are just a few of the ever-growing selection of animated kids fare the streamer has to offer. Elliott from Earth, a sci-fi comedy now streaming on HBO Max, easily earns its place among these family-friendly shows.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max
splashreport.com

The Penguin Is Getting Its Own HBO Series Based On Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN

According to Variety HBO Max is developing a series about The Penguin that will be a spinoff of “The Batman” film. A deal has not yet been finalized with Colin Farrell for the spinoff, although he has been approached to play the notorious supervillain. The project is in its very early stages but sources tell Variety that Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the project. This series would depict the rise of The Penguin as a criminal underworld leader.
TV SERIES
Inverse

The Batman’s HBO Max spinoff could redeem its most maligned character

The Batman is spreading its wings. Matt Reeves’ gritty reboot of DC’s most enduring franchise will star Robert Pattinson as a Bruce Wayne just starting out as the Caped Crusader in a Gotham City soon to be marauded by his most dangerous enemies. Though that film isn’t hitting theaters until...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

6 Other Batman Villains Who Deserve Their Own HBO Max Series

The news that the Penguin is getting his own HBO Max spin-off series courtesy of "The Batman" director Matt Reeves got me thinking ... what other Batman villains deserve their own TV shows? The Dark Knight's rogues' gallery is huge, but there are a handful of villains who have stood out above the rest. Sure, there are some deep-cut baddies who could be interesting for an episode or two, but who has the potential to deliver a full season or more? Some of these characters have been featured in Batman stories, but they deserve their own spotlight.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Batman' Spinoff Show About The Penguin in the Works

Another spinoff based on the upcoming The Batman movie starring Robert Pattison is in the works, this time focusing on Colin Farrell's version of the villainous Penguin. This series will be available on HBO Max, which will also be the home of a Gotham City police procedural set in the same world as The Batman. The new movie and its spinoffs are not related to the recent DC Comics movies featuring Ben Affleck as Batman.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
MovieWeb

Peacemaker's New Team Revealed in First Look at The Suicide Squad HBO Max Spinoff

It was expected that we would be getting a new look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker at DC FanDome in October, but fans eager to see more from the John Cena-led show haven't had to wait quite that long as Entertainment Weekly have published a new photo that features many of the main cast in action. The picture contains Argus agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), along with newcomers Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and it would be be a first look image without Peacemaker himself (John Cena).
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Generation: Cancelled; No Season Two for HBO Max Dramedy Series

School’s out for the cast of Generation. HBO Max has cancelled the high school dramedy series so, there won’t be a second season. The first season of 16 episodes was released in two batches, in March and July. The Generation (stylized as Genera+ion) TV show features an ensemble cast that...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Love Life’ Season 2: Teaser & Premiere Date For HBO Max Series

HBO Max will debut the first three episodes of season 2 of Love Life on Thurs. Oct. 28 with the focus shifting to a new singleton, Marcus Watkins (Emmy Award nominee, William Jackson Harper), who has just exited a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he finds himself back on the single scene in search of the romantic fulfillment he thought he had already found. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes on Nov. 4 and concludes with four episodes on Nov. 11. Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, Steven Boyer, and John Earl Jelks. Season 1’s Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune will also appear. Keith David will serve as the narrator of season 2. Love Life season two is co-showrun by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, and Rachelle Williams. Boyd, Bedard, and Williams serve as executive producers with Kendrick, William Harper, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante. It’s produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Watch the teaser trailer for Love Life above.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Reportedly Considering Gotham Reboot

Fox’s Gotham was never supposed to be prestige television, but it cultivated a sizeable fanbase across its five seasons anyway. The early episodes had a lot of people questioning the decision to give the green light to a Batman-focused project that wouldn’t feature the Dark Knight in costume until the final moments of the finale, but it worked out pretty well in the end.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Wins Most Emmys for First Time Ever, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Top 2021 Awards Haul

Netflix has won more Emmys than any other network or platform for the first time ever, with the streaming giant nabbing 44 awards total in 2021. Not only did Netflix take home the most Emmys for the year, but it did so while winning more than double the total number of awards of its nearest competition. HBO and HBO Max, by comparison, won 19 awards in total. Netflix also more than doubled its total wins from last year, when it won 21 statuettes. Netflix came into the Primetime Emmys with 34 wins from the Creative Arts Emmys. The streamer then picked up...
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Argentine series that arrives on HBO Max with the protagonists of El Marginal

A Latin American production will reach HBO Max at the end of this month: it will be called Between Men and will be available from September 26 on the streaming platform. But it has a peculiarity that will surely make it a real success. And is that their protagonists are the same as the hit series The Marginal, now also in the catalog of Netflix. A bet that combines crime, drama and the police genre.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy