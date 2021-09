September 26, 2021, heralds the return of the Annual Dorchester Center for the Arts Showcase event. Cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 2021 event takes place on Sunday, September 26 from noon until 5:00 p.m. along historic High Street in downtown Cambridge, all the way to the waterfront. This art walk and street festival is DCA’s way of “Celebrating our Creative Community,” and is a family-friendly free arts event, held rain or shine. DCA will be following all current CDC guidelines for safety during the event. The generous support of the Nathan Foundation, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the staff and volunteers of DCA have helped present this event for over 40 years.

