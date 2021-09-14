COVID-19: 9/14/2021 Report

For the first time in several weeks there may be some good news beginning to creep in among the bad. It appears we may have hit a peak in hospitalizations, for example, though we’ll have to watch to make certain. Also on the good side, we continue to creep upward in vaccination levels though, realistically, we are not near the levels we’ll need to reach if we want to avoid future surges in infections. That said, Tennessee remains the worst state in the union for infection rates, in the country with the highest numbers of infections in the world. Not a good look.