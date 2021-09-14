CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, TN

COVID-19: 9/14/2021 Report

By Knoxville Urban Guy
insideofknoxville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in several weeks there may be some good news beginning to creep in among the bad. It appears we may have hit a peak in hospitalizations, for example, though we’ll have to watch to make certain. Also on the good side, we continue to creep upward in vaccination levels though, realistically, we are not near the levels we’ll need to reach if we want to avoid future surges in infections. That said, Tennessee remains the worst state in the union for infection rates, in the country with the highest numbers of infections in the world. Not a good look.

insideofknoxville.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Coronavirus
Knox County, TN
Government
Knox County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
NBC News

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case in early December

The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for the highly anticipated Mississippi abortion case. The case, which will consider the legality of Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, will be heard Dec. 1, according to the court. Mississippi's abortion restriction was the first to reach the court...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#New York City#Labor Day#East Tennessee#State News#Tennesseans#The Washington Post
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy