September 20, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - Home Franchise Concepts (HFC), a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, has acquired Two Maids & A Mop. Designed to provide flexibility for their customers, Two Maids & A Mop offers a variety of cleaning packages to meet the demands of any homeowner, from recurring cleanings to a one-time deep clean and more. This acquisition will provide the company with additional resources such as expanded operations, technology and marketing support to continue to grow its reach while surpassing customer expectations. It will be the seventh business in the HFC family of brands, joining Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean, Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up.

