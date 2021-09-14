CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTHERN LENAWEE AND SOUTHERN WASHTENAW COUNTIES At 304 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Onsted, or 8 miles west of Tecumseh, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Tecumseh and Manchester around 315 PM EDT. Ann Arbor and Saline around 335 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Pittsfield Township, Cone, Macon, Bridgewater, Ridgeway, Pleasant Lake, Tipton, Rome Center and Azalia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

