EUR/AUD recovered ahead of 1.5898 support last week, but upside is limited below 1.6116 resistance so far. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 1.6116 will argue that pull back from 1.6434 has completed after defending 1.5898 structural support. Larger rise from 15250 is still in progress. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.6434 first. On the downside, however, firm break of 1.5898 will argue that corrective rise from 1.5250 has already completed. Near term outlook will be turned bearish for 1.5614 support next.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO