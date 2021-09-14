Dan Levy, Nikkie de Jager Make Powerful LGBTQ Statements With 2021 Met Gala Couture

Read on for a quick lesson in LGBTQ+ history, straight from the Met Gala red carpet. Since the coveted return of the Met Gala on September 13, the internet is still buzzing about how guests interpreted and executed this year’s theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Some outfit designs had spelled-out messages (literally), like congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who wore a gown by Canadian designer Aurora James with the words “Tax the Rich” splashed on the back. Or model Cara Delevingne who sported a Dior power suit that featured the statement “Peg the Patriarchy.” (That phrase that was reportedly first coined by Toronto-based designer Luna Matatas and used without her consent …yikes). Other attendees, however, came donning designs that had more imaginative meanings. Queer history is an inseparable part of America, and fortunately, many LGBTQ+ guests used that to inspire them on the Met Gala red carpet.

