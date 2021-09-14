Missouri man's 'random' lottery numbers pay off after several years

A St. Charles County, Mo., man told Missouri Lottery officials the numbers that earned him a $64,000 Show Me Cash jackpot are the same digits he has been playing for several years. He said the numbers were "random." File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Missouri man won a $64,000 lottery jackpot using a "random" set of numbers he ended up using for several years.

The Missouri Lottery said the St. Charles County man bought a ticket for the Sept. 2 Show Me Cash drawing at On The Run in St. Charles.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing -- 3-5-12-18-21 -- earning a $64,000 jackpot.

The winner told officials he has been using the same set of numbers for several years, but the digits don't actually hold any special significance for him.

"They were random," he said. "I grabbed a [playslip] one year, chose some numbers and I've been playing them since."

The Missouri Lottery said the man was the 38th Show Me Cash jackpot winner in 2021.