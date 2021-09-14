CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressives Face Uphill Battle in Fight Against New Texas Abortion Law

By Adrian Carrasquillo
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Progressive and women's groups opposing the law face a challenge: How to actively oppose it without breaking the law and becoming a target of lawsuits.

Washington Post

Texas’s abortion law is even more unpopular than we thought

When the Supreme Court gave an at-least-temporary go-ahead to Texas’s law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, we and many others asked a question: Had Republicans caught the car on abortion?. They have long pushed for overturning Roe v. Wade, but for decades that was much more hypothetical...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Civil suit filed against Texas doctor in test of abortion law

A civil suit was filed Monday against a Texas doctor who revealed that he had performed an abortion on a woman more than six weeks pregnant in violation of the controversial new law restricting the procedure. The bill passed by Republican lawmakers in Texas, the country's second-largest state, allows members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions after six weeks or anyone who facilitates the procedure.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Texas doctor faces first suits under strict, new anti-abortion law

A doctor in Texas was sued under the state’s new anti-abortion law on Monday after publicly revealing that he defied the near-total ban on performing the procedure to see whether it stands up in court. Dr. Alan Baird of San Antonio became the first abortion provider to face legal action...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Abortion Law Sees Test as Doctor Faces Individual Lawsuit

A Texas doctor who admitted he performed an abortion in violation of a new state law has been sued in one of the first legal tests of the highly restrictive statute, which has already drawn a Justice Department challenge and action by the U.S. Supreme Court. Alan Braid, a San...
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Federal judge denies request for immediate restraining order against Texas abortion law

A federal judge on Thursday denied an emergency request by the Department of Justice for a temporary restraining order against Senate Bill 8, the Texas law prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically six weeks after the last normal menstrual cycle. The measure effectively bans most abortions, as many women are unaware they are pregnant for most of the six week period.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

The Man Behind Texas New Abortion Law

It has been a rough couple of weeks for women’s rights in Texas. Earlier this month, SB8 or the “fetal heartbeat” entered into force, a new law that lowered the threshold for legal abortions to 6 weeks, mistakenly establishing the term. With this, violating the previously established limit set by...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
unothegateway.com

New Abortion Laws in Texas: Is Nebraska Next?

On Sept. 1, Texas enacted a new law banning most abortions effective immediately. The law bans all women from having abortions once a heartbeat can be heard, which is typically around the six-week mark and does not exempt victims of rape or incest. Texas’s new abortion law also includes nonviable pregnancies. The new legislation also rewards citizens for reporting abortions and acting against the institutions performing the medical procedure.
NEBRASKA STATE
klif.com

Abortion Clinic Traffic in Texas Drops Sharply Amid New Abortion Law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Abortion providers in Texas say they have seen a sharp drop in patients in the two weeks since the nation’s strictest abortion law took effect. In new court filings in Texas, Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers describe clinics that have turned away more than 100 women under the new law.
TEXAS STATE
WCAX

Hochul, Gillibrand blast new Texas abortion law

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York leaders on Monday blasted a recently passed abortion law in Texas which makes any abortion after six weeks of pregnancy illegal in the state. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is launching a public information campaign to make women in New York aware of their rights.
TEXAS STATE
