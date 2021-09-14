CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Critical Decision Making: Point-to-Point Leadership

By Michael Barakey
FireEngineering.com
 7 days ago

Sponsors: — Date: September 24, 2021 | 11 AM EDT. A certificate of attendance will be offered. Learn to understand, predict, and manage obstacles on the emergency incident scene. The closest distance between two points is not a straight line; achievement is the journey and the overcoming of obstacles to arrive at a successful outcome. Getting from point A to point B is a challenge on some emergency incident scenes, especially critical incidents. Developing a succession plan or a team around the fire station and in the administrative arena can also be challenging. Point-to-point leadership provides fundamental principles that identify the challenges and offer a step-by-step process to get through difficult situations and incidents.

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Close to a decision point says Dr V K Paul

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The approval of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Emergency use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected at any time soon, said Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) on Tuesday. In an interview with ANI, Dr Paul...
SCIENCE
connectcre.com

Financing Plays Critical Role in Maintaining Carillon Point’s Standards

Fronting Lake Washington, the 26-acre Carillon Point mixed-use campus in Kirkland, WA includes office, hotel/spa, retail and a 200-slip marina. This asset has 440,000 square feet of class-A office space in five buildings along with the Woodmark Hotel in a sixth building. “There are few workplace destinations that offer the...
KIRKLAND, WA
Idaho State Journal

JOINT STATEMENT OF SUPPORT: Idaho hospitals reach critical point in COVID-19 care, ask for community support

In communities across Idaho, we have celebrated the impact of our brave, dedicated healthcare workers as they fight against COVID-19. This pandemic, now in its 18th month, continues to take a relentless toll on the region’s caregivers. They have worked tirelessly and devoted themselves to caring for patients; now they need your help.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
FireEngineering.com

APS Radio: Firefighter Reproductive Health and Maternity Policies

A discussion on the reproductive issues facing female firefighters, including maternity policies in fire departments. Host Jim Burneka speaks with Dr. Sara Jahnke, Heather Buren from San Francisco Local 798, Stephanie White from Fairfax Local 2068 and centers on firefighter reproductive issues and the lack of adequate maternity/family policies throughout the fire service.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FireEngineering.com

Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition Awarded FEMA Grant to Roll Out Next-Generation Virtual Reality Home Fire Education

September 16, 2021 – The Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) has been awarded a 2020 Fire Prevention & Safety (FP&S) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). With it, HFSC will pioneer and evaluate use of its innovative virtual reality (VR) home fire sprinkler educational technology, funded by a seed grant from property insurer State Farm.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

AAFA Links With Kenyan Manufacturer Group

The groups agreed to collaborate on policy areas of mutual interest to their membership through joint advocacy and information sharing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point To Point#Exercise#Hazardous Material#Cfo#Va Rrb Fire Rescue#The Children S Hospital#Va Tf2 Us R#Spec Rescue International#Old Dominion University#Fire Engineering#Fdic International#Saas
Birmingham Star

Close to a decision point says Dr V K Paul

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The approval of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Emergency use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected at any time soon, said Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) on Tuesday. In an interview with ANI, Dr Paul...
SCIENCE
buffalonynews.net

Close to a decision point says Dr V K Paul

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The approval of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Emergency use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected at any time soon, said Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) on Tuesday. In an interview with ANI, Dr Paul...
SCIENCE
omahanews.net

Close to a decision point says Dr V K Paul

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The approval of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Emergency use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected at any time soon, said Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) on Tuesday. In an interview with ANI, Dr Paul...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy