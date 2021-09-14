CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Traffic Fatality 3500 Block of Austin Bluffs Parkway

 7 days ago

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, at approximately 9:20 am, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a crash involving a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 3500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. The pedestrian received medical treatment at the scene from The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and American Medical Response (AMR) and was rushed to a nearby hospital for continued treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Major Crash Team responded to the scene to assume responsibility for the investigation into the crash.

Detectives determined that a Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to turn into the parking lot of a business in the 3500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway when it struck a pedestrian who was thought to be lying in the parking lot. At this time excessive speed is not a factor in this case. Impairment of the driver of the truck is not suspected.

Unfortunately, on September 12, 2021, the pedestrian passed away due to the injuries suffered in this incident. The pedestrian’s identity will not be released until the next of kin can be notified. This is the 36th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. Of those 36 fatalities, 12 of them have been pedestrians. At this time last year, there were a total of 32 fatalities in the city.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

